Driver Crashes Into Porto's Bakery in Burbank After Crashing Into 2 Vehicles

Sunday's crashes occurred after the bakery had closed for the night, though workers were inside, police said.

By City News Service

A woman was hospitalized after she crashed her vehicle into two cars and then into Porto's Bakery in Burbank, according to authorities.

The crashes occurred about 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way, Burbank police Sgt. G. Mirakyan told City News Service.

Porto's is a popular eatery, with customers often lined up outside -- but Sunday's crashes occurred after the bakery had closed for the night, though workers were inside, police said.

The woman had stable vital signs at County USC Medical Center, Mirakyan said. The driver of one of the other vehicles complained of some pain, he said.

The first crash was just west of the intersection, Mirakyan said.

The Porto's building sustained some damage.

"I don't think it is anything serious," Mirakyan said.

