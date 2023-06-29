Possible bird strike dents nose of Southwest plane on flight from Las Vegas to Burbank

A Southwest Airlines flight out of Las Vegas landed safely at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday after a possible bird strike left a dent in the plane's nose.
Southwest Airlines Flight 1422 reported the possible bird strike around 2 p.m., the FAA said.
A public information representative with the airport said the strike happened on final approach into Burbank. No injuries were reported and there was no impact to airport operations.
