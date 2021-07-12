Power Outages Reported After Underground Transformer Explosions in Valley Glen

Power outages were reported in the Valley Glen area Monday morning due to underground transformer explosions.
The explosions were reported in the 6000 block of North Fulton Avenue in the San Fernando Valley community. There were no reports of injuries.
It was not immediately clear how many customers were without power.
The explosions happened during another day of extreme heat and humidity. A Flex Alert, a call on Californians to voluntarily reduce power consumption, goes into effect Monday afternoon.