Preparing for SoCal storms? Here is a list of fire stations offering free sandbags

Rain is expected for Southern California in the next few days and to help residents deal with the inclement conditions, fire stations in the county are offering a helpful, free resource.

A steady storm began Thursday night, leaving several streets in Los Angeles flooded. The rain, expected to diminish Thursday afternoon, will reappear on Sunday.

Fire departments in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura County are providing sandbags to help residents prepare for upcoming rainstorms. Sandbags are currently available in the following stations:

Los Angeles County

Arts District, Chinatown, Downtown (east) - Fire Station 4, 450 East Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

- Fire Station 4, 450 East Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw District - Fire Station 94, 4470 Coliseum St., Los Angeles, CA 90016.

- Fire Station 94, 4470 Coliseum St., Los Angeles, CA 90016. Bel Air, Beverly Glen (south) - Fire Station 71, 107 S. Beverly Glen Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90024.

- Fire Station 71, 107 S. Beverly Glen Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90024. Beverly Crest, Coldwater Canyon - Fire Station 108, 12520 Mulholland Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90210.

- Fire Station 108, 12520 Mulholland Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90210. Beverly Glen (north), Benedict Canyon - Fire Station 99, 14145 Mulholland Dr. Los Angeles, CA 91423.

- Fire Station 99, 14145 Mulholland Dr. Los Angeles, CA 91423. Brentwood, Mandeville Canyon - Fire Station 19, 12229 West Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049.

- Fire Station 19, 12229 West Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049. Civic Center, Downtown (west) - Fire Station 3, 108 North Fremont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

- Fire Station 3, 108 North Fremont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Cypress Park, Mt. Washington - Fire Station 44, 1410 Cypress Ave., Los Angeles CA 90065.

- Fire Station 44, 1410 Cypress Ave., Los Angeles CA 90065. Encino Hills - Fire Station 109, 16500 Mulholland Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90049.

- Fire Station 109, 16500 Mulholland Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90049. Hollywood - Fire Station 27, 1327 North Cole Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028.

- Fire Station 27, 1327 North Cole Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Hollywood, Hollywood Hills (east) - Fire Station 82, 5769 West Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028.

- Fire Station 82, 5769 West Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Hollywood, Hollywood Hills (west) - Fire Station 41, 1439 North Gardner Ave., Los Angeles CA 90046.

- Fire Station 41, 1439 North Gardner Ave., Los Angeles CA 90046. Laurel Canyon, Mulholland - Fire Station 97, 8021 Mulholland Dr., Los Angeles, CA 91604.

- Fire Station 97, 8021 Mulholland Dr., Los Angeles, CA 91604. Northridge - Fire Station 70, 9861 Reseda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91324.

- Fire Station 70, 9861 Reseda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91324. Pacific Palisades - Fire Station 23, 17281 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades CA 90272.

- Fire Station 23, 17281 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades CA 90272. Palms - Fire Station 43, 3690 Motor Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90034.

- Fire Station 43, 3690 Motor Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90034. Porter Ranch - Fire Station 28, 11641 Corbin Ave., Los Angeles CA 91326.

- Fire Station 28, 11641 Corbin Ave., Los Angeles CA 91326. Sherman Oaks - Fire Station 88, 5101 North Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91403.

- Fire Station 88, 5101 North Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91403. South Los Angeles, Historic South Central - Fire Station 21, 1192 East 51st St., Los Angeles CA 90011.

- Fire Station 21, 1192 East 51st St., Los Angeles CA 90011. South Los Angeles, Watts - Fire Station 64, 10811 South Main St., Los Angeles CA 90061.

- Fire Station 64, 10811 South Main St., Los Angeles CA 90061. Studio City (east), Toluca Lake - Fire Station 86, 4305 Vineland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 91602.

- Fire Station 86, 4305 Vineland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 91602. Studio City (west), Valley Village - Fire Station 78, 4041 Whitsett Ave., Los Angeles, CA 91604.

- Fire Station 78, 4041 Whitsett Ave., Los Angeles, CA 91604. Sunland, Shadow Hills - Fire Station 24, 9411 Wentworth St., Los Angeles, CA 91040.

- Fire Station 24, 9411 Wentworth St., Los Angeles, CA 91040. Sun Valley, La Tuna Canyon - Fire Station 77, 9224 Sunland Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91352.

- Fire Station 77, 9224 Sunland Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91352. Westchester, LAX Area - Fire Station 5, 8900 South Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

- Fire Station 5, 8900 South Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045. West Hills - Fire Station 106, 23004 Roscoe Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91304.

- Fire Station 106, 23004 Roscoe Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91304. Woodland Hills - Fire Station 84, 21050 Burbank Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91367.

Only bags are being offered in these locations. To find your local fire station, use LAFD’s interactive map.

Orange County

Cypress - Fire Station 17, 4991 W Cerritos Ave., Cypress, CA 90630

- Fire Station 17, 4991 W Cerritos Ave., Cypress, CA 90630 Garden Grove - Fire Station 82, 11805 Gilbert St., Garden Grove , CA 92841

- Fire Station 82, 11805 Gilbert St., Garden Grove , CA 92841 Garden Grove - Fire Station 83, 12132 Trask Ave., Garden Grove, CA 92843

- Fire Station 83, 12132 Trask Ave., Garden Grove, CA 92843 Garden Grove - Fire Station 84, 12191 Valley View St., Garden Grove, CA 92845

- Fire Station 84, 12191 Valley View St., Garden Grove, CA 92845 Irvine - Fire Station 36, 301 E Yale Loop, Irvine CA 9260

- Fire Station 36, 301 E Yale Loop, Irvine CA 9260 Laguna Niguel - Fire Station 49, 31461 St. of The Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel , CA 92677

- Fire Station 49, 31461 St. of The Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel , CA 92677 Laguna Woods , Laguna Hills - Fire Station 22, 24001 Paseo de Valencia, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

, - Fire Station 22, 24001 Paseo de Valencia, Laguna Woods, CA 92637 Modjeska Canyon - Fire Station 16, 28891 Modjeska Canyon Rd., Silverado, CA 92676

- Fire Station 16, 28891 Modjeska Canyon Rd., Silverado, CA 92676 Rancho Mission Viejo - Fire Station 56, 56 Sendero Way, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

- Fire Station 56, 56 Sendero Way, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Seal Beach - Fire Station 48, 3131 North Gate Rd., Seal Beach, CA 90740

- Fire Station 48, 3131 North Gate Rd., Seal Beach, CA 90740 Silverado - Fire Station 14, 29402 Silverado Canyon Rd., Silverado CA 92676

- Fire Station 14, 29402 Silverado Canyon Rd., Silverado CA 92676 Silverado - Fire Station 15, 27172 Silverado Canyon Rd., Silverado, CA 92676.

- Fire Station 15, 27172 Silverado Canyon Rd., Silverado, CA 92676. Trabuco - Fire Station 18, 30942 Trabuco Canyon Rd., Trabuco Canyon, CA 92679.

- Fire Station 18, 30942 Trabuco Canyon Rd., Trabuco Canyon, CA 92679. Tustin - Fire Station 21, 1241 Irvine Blvd., Tustin, CA 92780.

- Fire Station 21, 1241 Irvine Blvd., Tustin, CA 92780. Villa Park - Fire Station 23, 5020 Santiago Canyon Rd., Orange, CA 92869.

- Fire Station 23, 5020 Santiago Canyon Rd., Orange, CA 92869. Yorba Linda - Fire Station 52, 25415 East La Palma, Yorba Linda, CA 92887.

These fire stations have both sand and bags, but are only offered to residents. To find your local station, use the OFCA interactive map.

Riverside County

Perris - Fire Station 101, 105 S F St., Perris, CA 92570.

- Fire Station 101, 105 S F St., Perris, CA 92570. Lake Elsinore - Fire Station 61, 32637 Gruwell St., Wildomar, CA 92595.

- Fire Station 61, 32637 Gruwell St., Wildomar, CA 92595. Lake Elsinore - Fire Station 11, 33020 Maiden Ln., Lake Elsinore, CA 92530.

- Fire Station 11, 33020 Maiden Ln., Lake Elsinore, CA 92530. Banning, Beaumont - Fire Station 20, 1550 E. 6th St., Beaumont, CA

- Fire Station 20, 1550 E. 6th St., Beaumont, CA Banning, Beaumont - Fire Station 22, 10055 Avenida MiraVilla, Cherry Valley, CA

- Fire Station 22, 10055 Avenida MiraVilla, Cherry Valley, CA Banning, Beaumont - Fire Station 89, 172 No. Murray St., Banning, CA

- Fire Station 89, 172 No. Murray St., Banning, CA Norco, West Riverside - Fire Station 64, 25310 Campbell Ranch Rd., Temescal Valley, CA

- Fire Station 64, 25310 Campbell Ranch Rd., Temescal Valley, CA Norco, West Riverside - Fire Station 82, 17452 Lake Pointe Dr., Riverside, CA 92503

- Fire Station 82, 17452 Lake Pointe Dr., Riverside, CA 92503 Norco, West Riverside - Fire Station 47, 3902 Hillside Ave, Norco, CA 92860

- Fire Station 47, 3902 Hillside Ave, Norco, CA 92860 San Jacinto - Fire Station 26, 25954 Stanford St., Hemet, CA, 92544.

- Fire Station 26, 25954 Stanford St., Hemet, CA, 92544. San Jacinto - Fire Station 25, 132 South San Jacinto, San Jacinto, CA, 92583.

- Fire Station 25, 132 South San Jacinto, San Jacinto, CA, 92583. La Quinta - Fire Station 70, 54001 Madison St., La Quinta, CA, 92253.

- Fire Station 70, 54001 Madison St., La Quinta, CA, 92253. La Quinta - Fire Station 93, 44555 Adams St., La Quinta, CA, 92253.

- Fire Station 93, 44555 Adams St., La Quinta, CA, 92253. Blythe - Fire Station 45, 17280 W. Hobson Way, Blythe, CA, 92225.

- Fire Station 45, 17280 W. Hobson Way, Blythe, CA, 92225. Moreno - Fire Station 2 - 24935 Hemlock Ave., Moreno Valley, CA, 92557.

- Fire Station 2 - 24935 Hemlock Ave., Moreno Valley, CA, 92557. Moreno - Fire Station 48 - 11051 Village Rd., Moreno Valley, CA, 92557.

- Fire Station 48 - 11051 Village Rd., Moreno Valley, CA, 92557. Moreno - Fire Station 58 - 28000 Eucalyptus Ave., Moreno Valley, CA, 92555.

- Fire Station 58 - 28000 Eucalyptus Ave., Moreno Valley, CA, 92555. Desert Hot Springs - Fire Station 81, 37-955 Washington Ave., Palm Desert, CA, 92211.

- Fire Station 81, 37-955 Washington Ave., Palm Desert, CA, 92211. Desert Hot Springs - Fire Station 37, 65958 Pierson Blvd., Desert Hot Springs, CA, 92240.

- Fire Station 37, 65958 Pierson Blvd., Desert Hot Springs, CA, 92240. Mountain Center - Fire Station 53, 59200 Morris Ranch Rd., Mountain Center, CA, 92561.

- Fire Station 53, 59200 Morris Ranch Rd., Mountain Center, CA, 92561. Menifee - Fire Station 5, 28971 Goetz Rd., Quail Valley, CA, 92587.

- Fire Station 5, 28971 Goetz Rd., Quail Valley, CA, 92587. Menifee - Fire Station 68, 26020 Wickard Rd., Menifee, CA, 92584.

- Fire Station 68, 26020 Wickard Rd., Menifee, CA, 92584. Menifee - Fire Station 76, 29950 Menifee Rd., Menifee, CA 92584.

- Fire Station 76, 29950 Menifee Rd., Menifee, CA 92584. Eastvale - Fire Station 16, 9270 Limonite Ave., Pedley, CA 92509.

- Fire Station 16, 9270 Limonite Ave., Pedley, CA 92509. Eastvale - Fire Station 18, 7545 Mission Blvd., Riverside, CA 92509.

- Fire Station 18, 7545 Mission Blvd., Riverside, CA 92509. Eastvale - Fire Station 27, 7067 Hamner Ave., Eastvale, CA 92880.

- Fire Station 27, 7067 Hamner Ave., Eastvale, CA 92880. Eastvale - Fire Station 31, 14491 Chandler St., Eastvale, CA 92880.

- Fire Station 31, 14491 Chandler St., Eastvale, CA 92880. Temecula - Fire Station 75, 38900 Clinton Keith Rd., Murrieta, CA 92562.

- Fire Station 75, 38900 Clinton Keith Rd., Murrieta, CA 92562. Temecula - Fire Station 96, 37700 Glen Oaks Rd., Temecula, CA 92592.

The Riverside County Fire Department notes that sandbags are available in limited quantities in all stations. Bags and sand are being offered in these locations. To find your local station, use the Riverside County Fire Station website.

San Bernardino County

Bloomington - Fire Station 76, 10174 Magnolia Bloomington, CA 92316

- Fire Station 76, 10174 Magnolia Bloomington, CA 92316 Colton - Fire Station 211, 303 East “E” St., Colton, CA 92324

- Fire Station 211, 303 East “E” St., Colton, CA 92324 Colton - Fire Station 214, 1151 Meadow Lane Colton, CA 92324

- Fire Station 214, 1151 Meadow Lane Colton, CA 92324 County Fire - Fire Station 1, 2824 East W St., San Bernardino, CA 92408

- Fire Station 1, 2824 East W St., San Bernardino, CA 92408 Devore - Fire Station 2, 1511 Devore Rd., Devore, CA 92407

- Fire Station 2, 1511 Devore Rd., Devore, CA 92407 Grand Terrace - Fire Station 23, 22582 City Center Court Grand Terrace, CA 92324

- Fire Station 23, 22582 City Center Court Grand Terrace, CA 92324 Highland - Fire Station 541, 26974 Baseline Highland, CA 92346

- Fire Station 541, 26974 Baseline Highland, CA 92346 Highland - Fire Station 542, 29507 Baseline Highland, CA 92346

- Fire Station 542, 29507 Baseline Highland, CA 92346 Highland - Fire Station 543, 7649 Sterling Ave., Highland, CA 92346

- Fire Station 543, 7649 Sterling Ave., Highland, CA 92346 Mentone - Fire Station 9, 1300 Crafton Ave., Mentone, CA 92359

- Fire Station 9, 1300 Crafton Ave., Mentone, CA 92359 Muscoy - Fire Station 75, 2852 Macy Ave., Muscoy, CA 92316

- Fire Station 75, 2852 Macy Ave., Muscoy, CA 92316 Yucaipa - Fire Station 2, 32664 Yucaipa Blvd., Yucaipa, CA 92399

- Fire Station 2, 32664 Yucaipa Blvd., Yucaipa, CA 92399 Yucaipa - Fire Station 3, 34259 Wildwood Canyon Rd., Yucaipa, CA 92399

- Fire Station 3, 34259 Wildwood Canyon Rd., Yucaipa, CA 92399 Chino - Fire Station 7, 5980 Riverside Dr., Chino, CA 91710

- Fire Station 7, 5980 Riverside Dr., Chino, CA 91710 Chino Hills - Fire Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino, CA 91710

- Fire Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino, CA 91710 Chino Hills - Fire Station 62, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Rd., Chino Hills, CA 91709

- Fire Station 62, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Rd., Chino Hills, CA 91709 Chino Hills - Fire Station 64, 16231 Canon Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

- Fire Station 64, 16231 Canon Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Fontana - Fire Station 72, 15380 San Bernardino Avenue Fontana, CA 92335

- Fire Station 72, 15380 San Bernardino Avenue Fontana, CA 92335 Fontana - Fire Station 74, 11500 Live Oak, Fontana, CA 92335

- Fire Station 74, 11500 Live Oak, Fontana, CA 92335 Fontana - Fire Station 78, 7110 Citrus Ave., Fontana, CA 92335

- Fire Station 78, 7110 Citrus Ave., Fontana, CA 92335 Fontana - Fire Station 79, 5075 Coyote Canyon Rd., Fontana, CA 92336

- Fire Station 79, 5075 Coyote Canyon Rd., Fontana, CA 92336 Lytle Creek - Fire Station 20, 497 Lytle Creek Rd., Lytle Creek, CA 92358

- Fire Station 20, 497 Lytle Creek Rd., Lytle Creek, CA 92358 Montclair - Fire Station 2, 10825 Monte Vista Ave., Montclair, CA 91763

- Fire Station 2, 10825 Monte Vista Ave., Montclair, CA 91763 Rancho Cucamonga - Fire Station 175, 11108 Banyon, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

- Fire Station 175, 11108 Banyon, Rancho Cucamonga, CA San Antonio - Fire Station 12, 2413 North Euclid Ave., Upland, CA 91784

- Fire Station 12, 2413 North Euclid Ave., Upland, CA 91784 Baker - Fire Station 53, 72734 Baker Rd., Baker, CA 92309

- Fire Station 53, 72734 Baker Rd., Baker, CA 92309 Helendale - Fire Station 4, 27089 Helendale Rd., Helendale, CA 92342

- Fire Station 4, 27089 Helendale Rd., Helendale, CA 92342 Hesperia - Fire Station 302, 17288 Olive, Hesperia, CA 92345

- Fire Station 302, 17288 Olive, Hesperia, CA 92345 Hesperia - Fire Station 304, 15660 Eucalyptus St., Hesperia, CA 92345

- Fire Station 304, 15660 Eucalyptus St., Hesperia, CA 92345 Hesperia - Fire Station 305, 8331 Caliente Rd., Hesperia, CA 92345

- Fire Station 305, 8331 Caliente Rd., Hesperia, CA 92345 Hinkley - Fire Station 56, 37284 Flower Rd., Hinkley, CA 92347

- Fire Station 56, 37284 Flower Rd., Hinkley, CA 92347 Phelan/Pinon Hills - Fire Station 10, 9625 Beekley Road Phelan, CA 92371

- Fire Station 10, 9625 Beekley Road Phelan, CA 92371 Phelan/Pinon Hills - Fire Station 13, 10433 Mt. Road Pinon Hills, CA 92372

- Fire Station 13, 10433 Mt. Road Pinon Hills, CA 92372 Spring Valley Lake - Fire Station 12, 12550 Jacarando Ave. Victorville, CA 92392

- Fire Station 12, 12550 Jacarando Ave. Victorville, CA 92392 Summit Valley - Fire Station 48, 4691 Summit Valley Road Hesperia, CA 92345

- Fire Station 48, 4691 Summit Valley Road Hesperia, CA 92345 Trona, Searles Valley - Fire Station 57, 83732 Trona Road Trona, CA 92562

- Fire Station 57, 83732 Trona Road Trona, CA 92562 Victorville - Fire Station 311, 16200 Desert Knoll Drive Victorville, CA 92392

- Fire Station 311, 16200 Desert Knoll Drive Victorville, CA 92392 Victorville - Fire Station 312, 15182 El Evado Victorville, CA 92392

- Fire Station 312, 15182 El Evado Victorville, CA 92392 Victorville - Fire Station 313, 13086 Amethyst Road Victorville, CA 92392

- Fire Station 313, 13086 Amethyst Road Victorville, CA 92392 Victorville - Fire Station 314, 17008 Silica Street Victorville, CA 92392

- Fire Station 314, 17008 Silica Street Victorville, CA 92392 Victorville - Fire Station 315, 12802 Eucalyptus Street Victorville, CA 92392

- Fire Station 315, 12802 Eucalyptus Street Victorville, CA 92392 Victorville - Fire Station 319, 18550 Readiness Victorville, CA 92394

- Fire Station 319, 18550 Readiness Victorville, CA 92394 Joshua Tree - Fire Station 36, 6733 Park Boulevard Joshua Tree, CA 92252

- Fire Station 36, 6733 Park Boulevard Joshua Tree, CA 92252 Lucerne Valley - Fire Station 8, 33679 Highway 247 Lucerne Valley, CA 92356

- Fire Station 8, 33679 Highway 247 Lucerne Valley, CA 92356 Needles - Fire Station 31, 633 Front Street Needles, CA 92363

- Fire Station 31, 633 Front Street Needles, CA 92363 Yucca Valley - Fire Station 41, 57201 Twentynine Palms Hwy Yucca Valley, CA 92284

- Fire Station 41, 57201 Twentynine Palms Hwy Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Yucca Valley - Fire Station 42, 58612 Aberdeen Yucca Valley, CA 92284

- Fire Station 42, 58612 Aberdeen Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Angelus Oaks - Fire Station 98, 5766 Frontage Road Angelus Oaks, CA 92305

- Fire Station 98, 5766 Frontage Road Angelus Oaks, CA 92305 Fawnskin - Fire Station 96, 39188 Rim of the World Drive Fawnskin, CA 92333

- Fire Station 96, 39188 Rim of the World Drive Fawnskin, CA 92333 Forest Falls - Fire Station 99, 40847 Valley of the Falls Drive Forest Falls, CA 92339

- Fire Station 99, 40847 Valley of the Falls Drive Forest Falls, CA 92339 Green Valley Lake - Fire Station 95, 33596 Green Valley Lake Drive Green Valley Lake, CA 92341

- Fire Station 95, 33596 Green Valley Lake Drive Green Valley Lake, CA 92341 Lake Arrowhead - Fire Station 91, 301 South State Highway 173 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

- Fire Station 91, 301 South State Highway 173 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352 Lake Arrowhead - Fire Station 92, 981 North State Highway 173 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

- Fire Station 92, 981 North State Highway 173 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352 Lake Arrowhead - Fire Station 94, 27176 Peninsula Drive Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

- Fire Station 94, 27176 Peninsula Drive Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352 Wrightwood - Fire Station 14, 5980 Elm Street Wrightwood, CA 92397

A few stations only carry sandbags, sand or both. Others require people to bring their own shovels. The full list of requirements can be found here. To find your local station, use the SBC Fire Protection District map.

Ventura County

Summit - Fire Station 20, 12000 Santa Paula-Ojai Rd., Ojai, 93023

- Fire Station 20, 12000 Santa Paula-Ojai Rd., Ojai, 93023 Ojai - Fire Station 21, 1201 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 93023

- Fire Station 21, 1201 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 93023 Meiners Oak - Fire Station 22, 466 S. La Luna Ave., Ojai, 93023

- Fire Station 22, 466 S. La Luna Ave., Ojai, 93023 Oak View - Fire Station 23, 15 Kunkle St., Oak View, 93022

- Fire Station 23, 15 Kunkle St., Oak View, 93022 Rincon - Fire Station 25, 5674 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura, 93001

- Fire Station 25, 5674 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura, 93001 West Santa Paula - Fire Station 26, 536 W. Main St., Santa Paula, 93060

- Fire Station 26, 536 W. Main St., Santa Paula, 93060 Fillmore - Fire Station 27, 133 C St., Fillmore, 93015

- Fire Station 27, 133 C St., Fillmore, 93015 Piru - Fire Station 28, 513 N. Church St., P.O. Box 317, Piru, 93040

- Fire Station 28, 513 N. Church St., P.O. Box 317, Piru, 93040 Santa Paula - Fire Station 29, 114 S. 10th St., Santa Paula, 93060

- Fire Station 29, 114 S. 10th St., Santa Paula, 93060 Potrero - Fire Station 32, 830 S. Reino Rd., Thousand Oaks, 91320

- Fire Station 32, 830 S. Reino Rd., Thousand Oaks, 91320 Lake Sherwood - Fire Station 33, 33 Lake Sherwood Dr., Lake Sherwood, 91361

- Fire Station 33, 33 Lake Sherwood Dr., Lake Sherwood, 91361 Arboles - Fire Station 34, 555 E. Avenida de los Arboles, T.O., 91360

- Fire Station 34, 555 E. Avenida de los Arboles, T.O., 91360 Oak Park - Fire Station 36, 855 Deerhill Rd., Oak Park, 91377

- Fire Station 36, 855 Deerhill Rd., Oak Park, 91377 Mountain Meadows - Fire Station 40, 4185 Cedar Springs St., Moorpark, 93021

- Fire Station 40, 4185 Cedar Springs St., Moorpark, 93021 Church Street - Fire Station 41, 1910 Church St., Simi Valley, 93065 4

- Fire Station 41, 1910 Church St., Simi Valley, 93065 4 Yosemite - Fire Station 3, 5874 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 93063

- Fire Station 3, 5874 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 93063 Wood Ranch - Fire Station 44, 1050 Country Club Dr., Simi Valley, 93065

- Fire Station 44, 1050 Country Club Dr., Simi Valley, 93065 Pacific Street - Fire Station 45, 790 Pacific Ave., Simi Valley, 9306

- Fire Station 45, 790 Pacific Ave., Simi Valley, 9306 Tapo Street - Fire Station 46, Tapo St., Simi Valley, 93063

- Fire Station 46, Tapo St., Simi Valley, 93063 Mission Oaks - Fire Station 52, 5353 Santa Rosa Rd., Camarillo, 93012

- Fire Station 52, 5353 Santa Rosa Rd., Camarillo, 93012 Camarillo - Fire Station 54, 2160 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo, 93010

- Fire Station 54, 2160 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo, 93010 Las Posas - Fire Station 55, Valley Vista Dr., Camarillo, 93010

- Fire Station 55, Valley Vista Dr., Camarillo, 93010 Malibu - Fire Station 56, 11855 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, 90265

- Fire Station 56, 11855 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, 90265 Somis - Fire Station 57, 3356 Somis Rd., P.O. Box 347, Somis, 93066

The VCFD advises that people be prepared to fill their own sandbags. To find your local station, use VCFD's interactive map.

How to properly use sandbags?

When used properly, sandbags can effectively prevent water from entering buildings. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services or Cal EOS has provided a list of safety tips to use sandbags.

Wearing protective gear such as gloves, safety glasses or goggles.

Filling sandbags no more than two-thirds to allow room for stacking and reduce bursting.

Stacking bags correctly like laying bricks.

Monitoring water levels and condition of the sandbags. If water levels rise or bags burst, it is recommended to evacuate the area.

Using bags appropriately to avoid plugging drains or redirecting water to other properties. Bags should be placed around the perimeter of the building to prevent or divert water from entering.

SoCal residents can also find their local fire station through the Public Works website.