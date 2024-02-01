First Alert Forecast

Check interactive radar to track Southern California's February storms

February starts with a roar in Southern California. Scroll down to track winter storms using our interactive radar map.

By Jonathan Lloyd

February started with hours of steady overnight rain that left some streets flooded for the Thursday morning drive in Los Angeles.

And, that's just the month's opening act.

Rain will diminish Thursday afternoon, but scattered showers are likely into the evening for parts of Southern California. Another storm is expected to bring more rain Sunday and early next week.

