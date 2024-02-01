Check interactive radar to track Southern California's February storms

February started with hours of steady overnight rain that left some streets flooded for the Thursday morning drive in Los Angeles.
And, that's just the month's opening act.
Rain will diminish Thursday afternoon, but scattered showers are likely into the evening for parts of Southern California. Another storm is expected to bring more rain Sunday and early next week.
Track the storms with our interactive radar map.
