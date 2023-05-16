North Hollywood

Private Security Shot During Attempted Robbery in North Hollywood

A private security guard was shot with a paintball gun filled with marbles during an attempted robbery in North Hollywood.

By Chelsea Hylton

NBC Universal, Inc.

A private security us thankful for his bullet proof vest after being shot during an attempted robbery in North Hollywood Monday.

The security guard was sitting in his personal vehicle when a group of men in a vehicle pulled up alongside him and started to demanded money before shooting him.

Police said the group who shot him had loaded paintball guns with marbles. After the man was shot he pulled into a gas station to ask for help.

Thankfully he was wearing his bullet proof vest and was not seriously injured.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police did not have an immediate description of the robbers.

This article tagged under:

North Hollywoodattempted robbery
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us