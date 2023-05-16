Private Security Shot During Attempted Robbery in North Hollywood

A private security us thankful for his bullet proof vest after being shot during an attempted robbery in North Hollywood Monday.

The security guard was sitting in his personal vehicle when a group of men in a vehicle pulled up alongside him and started to demanded money before shooting him.

Police said the group who shot him had loaded paintball guns with marbles. After the man was shot he pulled into a gas station to ask for help.

Thankfully he was wearing his bullet proof vest and was not seriously injured.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police did not have an immediate description of the robbers.