Pro-Business Group Sues MLB for Moving All-Star Game Out of Atlanta

MLB's decision in April to move the game followed the passage of Republican-backed voting restrictions in Georgia

A pro-business group filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Major League Baseball, claiming it had no right to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest of Georgia's restrictive voting law.

A Texas-based organization called Job Creators Network said "thousands of hard-working ordinary men and women in the Atlanta area" had been banking on proceeds from this year's All-Star Game before: "Defendants took this all away in the blink of an eye."

Two months ago, MLB announced it was pulling the All-Star Game from Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a host of Republican-backed restrictions, including requiring identification for mail voting and making it illegal to take food or water to voters in line.

The lawsuit, filed in New York City where MLB headquarters is located, also named MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the MLB Players Association and union chief Tony Clark as defendants.

The civil suit is asking for $100 million in damages and a punitive award of up to $1 billion.

