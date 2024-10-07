Pro-Palestinian protest at USC divides students

On the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, USC students on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war gathered on campus Monday amid heightened security.

Since the protests on campus last semester, USC brought out a security checkpoint where students, staff and guests must check in and show their ID when they enter the campus.

“It’s inconvenient but unfortunately necessary,” Jake Putzel, a USC student who supports Israel, said.

While dozens of people who support Palestine protested outside the Trousdale entrance at USC, other students who support Israel watched the demonstration just a few feet away.

“Personally I disagree with protesting on a day like Oct. 7. I think it’s a little bit disrespectful. This day was a tragedy to a lot of people that I know,” Air Siegel, a freshman, said.

While pro-Israel student said the beefed-up security made them feel safe on campus, others, including those who support the pro-Palestine movement disagreed and were determined to exercise their first amendment rights.

“Our campus has become more militarized,” a pro-Palestine student who declined to identify himself said largely due to the fear of possible retaliation. “There is extensive security protocol. There have been third party security agencies called on top of the existing campus police force, and it’s just become a very hostile, very unwelcoming environment.”

USC officials said they want to foster an environment where people can express themselves freely but there are limits, especially when protests infringe on the rights and safety of everyone else.