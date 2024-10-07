Israel-Hamas War

Pro-Palestinian protest at USC divides students

USC officials said they are allowing students to exercise their first amendment rights as long as it's not affecting others' rights and safety.

By Alex Rozier and Helen Jeong

On the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, USC students on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war gathered on campus Monday amid heightened security.

Since the protests on campus last semester, USC brought out a security checkpoint where students, staff and guests must check in and show their ID when they enter the campus.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“It’s inconvenient but unfortunately necessary,” Jake Putzel, a USC student who supports Israel, said. 

While dozens of people who support Palestine protested outside the Trousdale entrance at USC, other students who support Israel watched the demonstration just a few feet away.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Personally I disagree with protesting on a day like Oct. 7. I think it’s a little bit disrespectful. This day was a tragedy to a lot of people that I know,” Air Siegel, a freshman, said.

Israel-Hamas War 11 hours ago

Israelis, battling on multiple fronts, mark a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

Los Angeles 10 hours ago

Events set to commemorate first anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks

While pro-Israel student said the beefed-up security made them feel safe on campus, others, including those who support the pro-Palestine movement disagreed and were determined to exercise their first amendment rights.

“Our campus has become more militarized,” a pro-Palestine student who declined to identify himself said largely due to the fear of possible retaliation. “There is extensive security protocol. There have been third party security agencies called on top of the existing campus police force, and it’s just become a very hostile, very unwelcoming environment.”

USC officials said they want to foster an environment where people can express themselves freely but there are limits, especially when protests infringe on the rights and safety of everyone else.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarUSC
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us