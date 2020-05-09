Prolific LA Developer Jerry Snyder Dies at Age 90

Real estate developer Jerry Snyder -- a Southern California fixture whose work includes SAG-AFTRA Plaza and Wilshire Courtyard in Los Angeles' "Miracle Mile," the Water Garden in Santa Monica, the Howard Hughes Center in Westchester and scores of other buildings -- died Friday night at his Bel Air home at the age of 90, it was announced Saturday.

His death came after a brief battle with cancer, according to the public relations firm Casey & Sayre.

Snyder was born in New York and came to Los Angeles with his family in 1944. He started his career in residential real estate, founding J. H. Snyder Company and building homes across the United States.

Snyder transitioned to commercial building in the 1970s, developing several projects including major elements of the Miracle Mile on Wilshire Boulevard.

He was also a benefactor to UCLA, which he attended for one year.

Snyder and his wife, Joan, have contributed $3 million to endow three faculty chairs at the Stein Eye Institute. They also established the Jerome Snyder Systems Building and Housing Research Fellowship at the UCLA Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Planning.