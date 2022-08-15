Prosecutors Have Asked to Hold Nurse Charged in Fatal Windsor Hills Crash With No Bail

The LA County District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to hold in jail with no bail the woman accused of killing six people in a fiery crash earlier this month in Windsor Hills, citing ‘worsening’ mental health concerns.

In a motion to oppose bail release the DA’s office cited information provided by Nicole L. Linton’s defense attorneys that said Linton, who has been working as a traveling nurse, had been involuntarily committed to mental health treatment and had hurt herself more than once.

“The Defense has disclosed a number of prior incidents which appear to be increasing in severity, ranging from the defendant jumping on police cars to jumping out of apartment windows,” a deputy DA wrote in the motion filed ahead of a bail review hearing Monday.

Linton was charged August 8 with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence for the collision August 4, in which the CHP said Linton sped into opposing traffic at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson.

“The defendant’s extremely reckless conduct combined with her mental health struggles that have escalated to the point of taking the lives of six individuals and harming seven more clearly comport with the exceptions for detention without bail under the California Constitution,” the DA’s motion said.

Prosecutors also said Linton has limited ties to Southern California, which could raise the prospect of her being a flight risk.

The motion said Linton does not have a California driver license, her main residence is in Texas, and her mother lives in Jamaica.

Another hearing was set for August 31 to address the DA’s motion.

A defense lawyer for Linton did not immediately respond to the filing.