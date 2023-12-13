Traffic

Protest blocks traffic on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

Protesters linked arms and sat down on the southbound side of the freeway, bringing the morning drive to a halt in downtown LA.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A protest on the 110 Freeway brought traffic to a halt in downtown Los Angeles during the Wednesday morning drive.

Protesters linked arms on the southbound side of the freeway near Third Street. California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene, where the morning drive ground to a halt around 9 a.m.

Backups were building on nearby streets and freeways.

CHP officers began taking people into custody just before 10 a.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There were no students on two school buses caught in the snarl of traffic near the protest, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The protest was organized by a group calling for a lasting Israel-Hamas War ceasefire in Gaza.

The 110 Freeway connects downtown LA with Long Beach to the south and San Gabriel Valley communities to the northeast.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Culver City 2 hours ago

Man sought in sexual assault of 12-year-old Culver City girl in her bedroom

amtrak 3 hours ago

5 injured when Amtrak train collides with big rig in Moorpark

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us