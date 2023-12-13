Protest blocks traffic on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

A protest on the 110 Freeway brought traffic to a halt in downtown Los Angeles during the Wednesday morning drive.

Protesters linked arms on the southbound side of the freeway near Third Street. California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene, where the morning drive ground to a halt around 9 a.m.

Backups were building on nearby streets and freeways.

CHP officers began taking people into custody just before 10 a.m.

There were no students on two school buses caught in the snarl of traffic near the protest, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The protest was organized by a group calling for a lasting Israel-Hamas War ceasefire in Gaza.

The 110 Freeway connects downtown LA with Long Beach to the south and San Gabriel Valley communities to the northeast.

