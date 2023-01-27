Protestors Gather in Downtown LA Following Death of Tyre Nichols

Groups of protestors showed up outside of LAPD headquarters in downtown LA after video was released Friday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

A large group of people was seen surrounding LAPD patrol cars and getting close to officers.

At one point, a smoke bomb was released among the crowd.

Officers were seen lining up on the streets outside police headquarters, preparing to control the crowd.

As of late Friday night, the crowd seemed to have dispersed but authorities said they are prepared just in case more protests continue.