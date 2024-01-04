Animal cruelty

LAPD seeks man suspected of killing puppy after argument with dog's owner

The shooting suspect held a pillow over the dog before firing two rounds, police said.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCLA

A 32-year-old homeless man suspected of shooting and killing a puppy after an argument Tuesday is sought by Los Angeles police.

The suspect is accused of holding a pillow over the victim's 4-month-old puppy, holding and gun to the pillow, then shooting the dog, police said. Police took the dog to an animal shelter, where it died.

Details about the dispute with the dog's owner that led to the shooting at about noon Tuesday were not immediately available.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old David Sumlin.

In a news release, police said he told the dog owner, "It's either you or the dog," before firing two rounds into the pillow.

Police said Sumlin is known to frequent the area near Seventh Street and Stanford Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. the news release indicated he may still be armed with the gun used in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call 213-709-9017. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247.

Animal crueltyLAPDDowntown LA
