Puppy Stolen, Punches Thrown in Bell Gardens Attack

Bell Gardens police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted a victim and stole a 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy this week.

The attack happened Monday in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of a business on the 6600 hundred block of Eastern Avenue, according to police.

A local business owner who captured the footage on his surveillance cameras contacted detectives that same day.

The video showed the victim and aggressor wrestling back and forth until police say the suspect pepper sprayed the victim in the face and ran away with the puppy northbound on Eastern Avenue toward Loveland Street.

The victim sustained "substantial injuries" from the attack and received medical treatment, according to police.

Police said the suspect is a light-complexioned woman between 18 and 25 years old who has a medium build and auburn hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to contact the Bell Gardens Police Department at 562-806-7613 or 562-806-7618.