weather

Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Expected in SoCal on Monday

Showers are expected in most areas of the Southland on Monday.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brief cold system is expected to move through the SoCal Monday, bringing rain, snow and gusty winds. 

Showers are expected in most areas of the Southland on Monday before dry weather returns for the rest of the week, with a warming trend beginning Tuesday. 

Wind gusts of 45 mph were expected late Sunday and Monday in the high desert, with gusts of 40 mph in the mountains, and "more snow is on the way," said meteorologist Shanna Mendiola.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Coroner IDs Driver Who Jumped To His Death From Freeway Transition Road

Entertainment 3 hours ago

Beyonce Takes Leading 9 Nominations Into COVID-Delayed Grammys

A cold weather alert was also in effect through Monday for the mountains and the Antelope Valley, where temperatures will drop into the 20 and 30s at night.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

weather
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us