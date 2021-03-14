Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Expected in SoCal on Monday

A brief cold system is expected to move through the SoCal Monday, bringing rain, snow and gusty winds.

Showers are expected in most areas of the Southland on Monday before dry weather returns for the rest of the week, with a warming trend beginning Tuesday.

Wind gusts of 45 mph were expected late Sunday and Monday in the high desert, with gusts of 40 mph in the mountains, and "more snow is on the way," said meteorologist Shanna Mendiola.

A cold weather alert was also in effect through Monday for the mountains and the Antelope Valley, where temperatures will drop into the 20 and 30s at night.