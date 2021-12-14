133-Year-Old Rainfall Record Broken in Downtown LA

After a storm swept across Southern California, bringing wind, cold temperatures and heavy rains, a 133-year-old rainfall record was broken.

NBCLA's Melissa Magee said Thursday's storm brought impressive rainfall totals overall.

Anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of rain was recorded across the region.

In downtown Los Angeles, 2.16 inches had fallen, breaking a record set in 1888 on Dec. 14.

Just .96 inches was the record set for Dec. 14 back in 1888. That record was shattered early on in the day.

In Mt. Baldy Village, 5.10 inches of rain fell, followed by 4.58 inches in Woodland Hills and nearly 4 inches in Modjeska Canyon.

While the worst of the storm was over, spotty showers were expected for the remainder of Tuesday night.

What’s to Come

Snow will continue to fall across the higher elevation, and skies will clear overnight, except for the mountain region. Wednesday will be very chilly, but dry, Magee said.

Windy and just 28 degrees. Howling winds ushered in rain and then snow in Big Bear. Hetty Chang reports Dec. 14, 2021.