1 hospitalized in Redlands deputy shooting

Deputies responded to the scene south of the 10 Freeway after a trespassing report.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department pictured in this undated photo.
One person was hospitalized in a sheriff's department shooting Monday morning in Redlands.

Deputies responded at about 7:30 a.m. to a trespassing report on Nevada Street just south of the 10 Freeway. Details about the trespassing report were not immediately available.

"The deputy located the subject, and a lethal force encounter occurred," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

More information about the confrontation that led to the shooting and the hospitalized person's condition were not immediately available.

The deputy was not injured.

