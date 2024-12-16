1 hospitalized in Redlands deputy shooting

One person was hospitalized in a sheriff's department shooting Monday morning in Redlands.

Deputies responded at about 7:30 a.m. to a trespassing report on Nevada Street just south of the 10 Freeway. Details about the trespassing report were not immediately available.

"The deputy located the subject, and a lethal force encounter occurred," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

More information about the confrontation that led to the shooting and the hospitalized person's condition were not immediately available.

The deputy was not injured.