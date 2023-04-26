Redlands Unified School District Accused of Covering Up Sexual Abuse Claims

Some parents and students are outraged, accusing the Redlands Unified School District of covering up sexual abuse allegations.

During Tuesday night's board meeting at Redlands Unified School District, parents and students questioned school administrators about the multiple sexual abuse allegations that go back decades.

The parents are reacting to a CBS news documentary that accuses the district of covering up multiple sexual abuse accusations.

The investigation found that 50 students have made sexual abuse allegations against more than two dozen teachers between 1999 and 2022.

Nine teachers were arrested, including former teacher Laura Whitehurst who was convicted after having a baby with a 16-year-old high school student.

“She was the daughter of an administrator in the district and there were multiple reports that didn't do anything,” Morgan Stewart, attorney for the victims, said. “What we see in Redlands is that the administrators and the board members turn a blind eye, let it happen, protect the teachers and let the students get abused over and over again.”

The school district released a statement on Wednesday saying in part that "Tragically, no district can guarantee that inappropriate action between staff and students will never occur."

And that in 2018 and 2022, the district implemented several protocols to improve student safety, including hiring a special consultant who is closely reviewing school policies.

Some say the district is still failing, including a mother who read a statement from her daughter, claiming that a year ago a 50 year old teacher began grooming her.

After she reported it, her mother says that they still have not heard anything about the investigation.

Other parents of alleged victims also accuse the district of protecting staff before protecting students.

“Kids should be able to come to school and feel safe; they should not worry about being abused,” Tina Goh, a parent, said.

Over the past ten years the district has paid more than $40 million dollars to 25 victims, but the district has not admitted guilt in any of the cases.