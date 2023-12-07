Redondo Union High resumes days after 2 students arrested for carrying weapons

Redondo Union High School resumes Thursday with amplified security following the discovery of two students on back-to-back days carrying loaded weapons on the campus.



The 10th grade students, both aged 15, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday in separate incidents, both in possession of weapons, according to police and the Redondo Beach Unified School District. The high school was closed on Wednesday in response, allowing police to conduct a more thorough sweep of the campus and staff to reevaluate safety protocols.

On Monday, a 15-year-old student at the school was arrested after officers went to the school at 1 Sea Hawk Way around 10:30 a.m. regarding a report of a student with a firearm. A 15-year-old student was detained and the firearm was recovered by police.

"No one was injured during this incident, and no evidence of a threat or plan for violence has been discovered during the initial investigation," police said. "At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident involving only the student who has been arrested. The source of the firearm and other matters related to this incident are part of an ongoing investigation."

In response to the arrest, however, police stepped up their presence at the school and other Redondo Beach campuses.

Police responded Tuesday at about 9:30 a.m. to the school after a report of someone with a firearm on campus. The student fled, leading to the campus lockdown, but was found by a school employee and police.

"The person sought by police at Redondo Union High School has been detained," Redondo Beach police said in a statement about 11 a.m. Tuesday. "No one has been injured and a search of the campus has been completed. The lockdown was lifted by school officials at 10:03 a.m."

According to police, the teen -- whose name was not released -- was booked on suspicion of juvenile in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm. After the investigation, the case will be forwarded to prosecutors for possible charges.

No shots were fired in either case, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department at 310-379-2477, via text at 310-339-2362, or anonymously at crimetips@redondo.org.