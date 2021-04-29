CityServe Rent Relief Program Now Available For LA County Tenants and Landlords

The CityServe organization is offering assistance to landlords and tenants in applying for financial assistance to help pay rent in Los Angeles County.

The funds CityServe is helping with are available through the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.

Owners who apply for assistance can receive 80% of the overdue rent accumulated between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Owners must accept the waiver of payment of the remaining 20% ​​of the rent owed to receive a refund.

Eligible tenants whose landlords choose not to participate in the program can apply on their own. The program provides them with 25% of the rent owed, accumulated between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, through a direct payment to the owner.

If a landlord refuses direct payment, 25% can be paid to the tenant to help pay the lost rent to his landlord before June 30, 2021.

In Los Angeles County, CityServe is open Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., in the following places:

"No one should lose their home because of the effects of the pandemic," said Karl Hargestam, Executive Director of CityServe Network. "The process to get assistance can be complicated and overwhelming, so we make it easy by guiding them at the starting point so they get on the path to stay in their homes."

For information on financial aid application assistance in other areas of California, click here.