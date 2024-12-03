Rescue crews search for missing passenger after crash near PCH

Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing passenger from a weekend car crash off of Pacific Coast Highway.

Fire crews say a Cadillac Escalade that was seen on an infrared camera went down a cliff near Deer Creek on Saturday.

The driver managed to free themselves, got into another vehicle, and went to the hospital.

However, that driver didn't report the crash until Monday, telling deputies two passengers were missing.

Deputies were able to track down one of the passengers, reporting that they were at home. But so far they have not found the third person.