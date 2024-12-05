Search efforts underway for missing diver in Port of Long Beach

A search is underway for a diver who went missing at the Port of Long Beach Wednesday night.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, they received a call around 9:45 p.m. about a missing diver. He was reported to be a 28-year-old man.

A group of about four men had gone free diving near Pier J along Harbor Scenic Drive near the Queen Mary, according to Brian Fisk of the Long Beach Police Department.

Free diving involves diving without being tethered and without an air tank. Divers are usually wearing a wet suit, a mask or goggles and fins.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Three divers went into the water but only two of them returned. The men, all believed to be in their 20s, called 911.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded for additional support at around 11:30 p.m.

Multiple search and rescue crews on boats have been going into the water to help find him, but the water conditions are poor with low visibility.

Crews are searching in depths as far as 30 to 40 feet in water that is about 58 degrees.

The Coast Guard is also assisting in the search.