Orange County

Rescued Baby Sea Lion Shot by Pellet Gun is Euthanized

"These are disgusting and intentional acts, many of which are premeditated," the Pacific Marine Mammal Center said .

By Heather Navarro

Pacific Marine Mammal Center

Despite the Pacific Marine Mammal Center trying to save Mandalorian, a sea lion pup shot with a pellet gun, the animal had to be euthanized, the center said Jan. 7, 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A sea lion rescued in Newport Beach after it was shot with a pellet gun mid-December had to be euthanized, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center said Tuesday. 

The one-and-a-half-year-old female sea lion was discovered Dec. 16, 2019, at the Wedge. Rescuers found her in distress and suffering from two wounds; one was an abscess on her dorsal back, and was limiting her mobility.

While Pacific Marine Mammal rescuers were checking her out, they found what looked like two pellet gunshot wounds on her chest.

More Stories

sea lion Dec 27, 2019

Sea Lion Pup ‘Still Feisty’ After Fall From Bridge Onto an Orange County Freeway

California Dec 3, 2019

Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito Treats Sea Lions With Gunshot Wounds

Rescuers with the nonprofit carefully monitored the baby sea lion, who they named Mandalorian, and even with care, her condition got worse. 

"Unfortunately, what we saw is taking place up and down the Pacific Coast. These are disgusting and intentional acts, many of which are premeditated. We know there are many out there that feel like they are competing with the sea lions for the same resources. However, there's a pathway for us to cohabitate with these precious marine mammals, and shooting them is not the way,” Peter Chang, the CEO at PMMC, said in a statement. 

Mandalorian was euthanized Dec. 22.

The necropsy revealed after the animal was shot, the entry wound became infected, leading to severe muscle necrosis. Fluid started to build in her chest cavity as well. One of the pellets was stuck between the rib and a vertebrate, the center found.

The gunshot pellets were collected during the necropsy and sent to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service Office of Law Enforcement to be investigated.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyNewport Beachsea lionPacific Marine Mammal Center
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us