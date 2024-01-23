Resource fair in Compton teaches people how to expunge a criminal record

In 2014, Hakim Green faced the consequences of a bad choice, leading to a three-year prison sentence for identity theft. Meanwhile, Darney Harris, arrested on New Year's Eve 2013 for felony driving under the influence, spent 16 months paying for his mistake.

Hakim Green opens up about his experience, highlighting the challenges faced upon reintegration into society. The lack of resources and legal representation becomes a recurring theme, echoing the struggles of many in communities of color.

Compton Councilman Andre Spicer sheds light on the vicious cycle that ensnares individuals post-incarceration. He emphasizes the familiar narrative of limited opportunities, making it difficult for individuals with criminal records to secure housing, employment, or even pursue education.

Recognizing the need for change, Spicer hosts the "New Year, New Me" Expungement and Resource Fair. This event brings together legal experts from Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine, and the Public Defender's Office to guide individuals on the path to expungement.

Spicer believes in breaking the cycle, offering a ray of hope to those seeking redemption. The fair not only focuses on expungement but also connects participants with employers, housing options, and income opportunities.

Hakim Green's story is one of triumph. With the support of initiatives like the expungement fair, he envisions a brighter future, pursuing education and exploring career paths as a longshoreman or chef. The fair becomes a beacon of hope, demonstrating that breaking free from the cycle is indeed possible.

In Compton, Councilman Spicer's efforts are making a tangible difference, providing individuals with the chance to rebuild their lives. The "New Year, New Me" Expungement and Resource Fair becomes a symbol of redemption and second chances, proving that everyone deserves an opportunity to start fresh.