Retired K-9 officer has cancer. Now Fullerton Police is rallying for support

The Fullerton Police Department is rallying community support for a retired K-9 officer who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Titan, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, served Orange County communities as a K-9 officer for the Fullerton Police Department for nearly seven years.

But his tenure was cut short after a tumor was discovered during his annual check-up in January. Instead of enjoying his retirement, Titan had to have thyroid cancer surgery. As part of his recovery program, Titan also has to receive iodine radiation treatment that could eliminate any remaining cancer cells in his neck and be on thyroid medications for the rest of his life.

Officer Matt Green was Titan's handler for nearly seven years as the K-9 officer served for the Fullerton Police Department.

As his medical bills, including the $8,000 radiation treatment, piled up, the Fullerton Police Canine Association decided to turn to the community for help.

“The K-9s work for the department. Everything is handled by the department – food costs, medical costs, all sorts of stuff,” said Fullerton Police Officer Matt Green, who is Titan’s handler. “However, once these dogs retire, all those costs fall on the handler.”

Titan’s battle with cancer is personally more painful for Officer Green as the duo was out on the streets of Fullerton for seven years together.

Titan, who was imported from Mexico to become a police dog, attended a five-week “rigorous” training program and completed additional on-the-job training.

“It’s been a blast the whole time,” Green recalled of his time with Titan. “We were up front and center for all the action.”

What may be even more heartbreaking for Green to see is that even while battling cancer, Titan handled the grueling surgery “like champ.”

“These dogs – even if they are in pain, they don’t show it. They work through it and push through it.”

Green, who described Titan to be “mellow and social,” hoped his partner would finally get a chance to be a dog.

"We want Titan to live a long, healthy life and enjoy his retirement," Green said.