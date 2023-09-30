Reward up to $50k offered for information on deadly South LA hit-and-run

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported shortly after midnight Saturday near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 83rd Street. There, a woman was found lying on the road and was later determined to have been hit by a car.

Despite paramedics’ best efforts, the woman died at the scene. Although law enforcement is withholding the victim’s name pending notification to her family, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) described her as a 40-to-50-year-old woman.

A description of the vehicle involved in the fatality was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD’s South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.