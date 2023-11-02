USC warns campus after student reports rape by rideshare driver

USC issued a warning to students Wednesday after a student reported a sexual assault by a rideshare driver who dropped her off at her apartment near the Exposition Park campus.

The attack occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday after the student took a Lyft ride home from a West Hollywood club to her apartment near the University Park Campus, according to the USC Department of Public Safety. The driver attacked her in his car when they arrived, according to a press release from the department.

Detailed descriptions of the driver and car were not immediately available.

The USC Department of Public Safety asked anyone with information about the assault to call 213-740-6000 for the University Park Campus, 323-442-1000 for the Health Sciences Campus or 213-485-6571 for the LAPD Southwest Division.

NBCLA has reached out to Lyft and the Los Angeles Police Department for more information. The USC Public Safety Department referred a request for comment to the LAPD.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.