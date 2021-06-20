Riverside City Facilities Reopening for In-Person Services on Monday

City of Riverside facilities will reopen to the public for in-person services and meetings beginning on Monday, though face coverings will still be required for those who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Except for specific hours due to current staffing levels and with limited restrictions related to face coverings, all city departments are now open to the public for in-person services, including all meetings for City Council, boards and commissions,” said Riverside spokesman Phil Pitchford.

The vast majority of California's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on Tuesday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom warned the virus is still active, and mask-wearing will continue to be a reality for non-vaccinated residents.

Although city facilities will reopen, Pitchford encouraged the public to continue using online services when possible.

Hours for city buildings will be:

-- City Hall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;

-- The One Stop Shop on the third floor of City Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Wednesday, when hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

-- Riverside Police Department stations, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, appointments required from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and all day on Mondays and Fridays;

-- Public library locations, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However, Pitchford said library hours will expand to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday beginning July 1.

Additionally, the Riverside Public Utilities customer resource centers in the Downtown and Casa Blanca neighborhoods will be open between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hours for park facilities can be found at riversideca.gov/park_rec.