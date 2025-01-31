Riverside County provides foster stipends to find sheltered pets fur-ever homes

Riverside County's 5th district is helping pets find their fur-ever home with the new “D5 Furry Pets Foster Care program,” in which participants will receive financial stipends for caring for and helping to adopt sheltered pets.

Announced Wednesday, city leaders hope to aid county animal shelters that have historically remained at or over capacity.

The new foster program hopes to put more animals in better care faster as they wait for a permanent home.

“As a proud rescue dog owner, I want nothing more than to ensure the proper care of our pets,” said 5th District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez. “They are our family, and they deserve the comfort of a loving home.”

Here’s how it works. Residents must be:

18 years or older

Have a valid driver’s license

Reside in Riverside County’s 5th district.

Potential caregivers then choose a pet from the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, complete the sign-up process, and participate in a brief orientation.

While funding is available, foster families will receive a stipend of $25 per night for hosting an animal in need. Hosting a pair of animals, or accepting a litter of puppies or kittens can net up to $50 a night.

Those who help get their animals adopted within two weeks or less will receive an additional $150.

“Riverside County Department of Animal Services takes in tens of thousands of wonderful pets each year. To find them all homes, we need to engage even more people in our communities. I’m proud of our pet-loving community in D5, and I hope this program makes it possible for caring people to be part of solving pet homelessness.”