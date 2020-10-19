Riverside County Sheriff's Sergeant Dies During Training Exercise

A Riverside County sheriff's sergeant suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty training with the K-9 team, Sheriff Chad Bianco announced Monday.

Sgt. Harry Cohen, 48, died Sunday night. He was a 24-year veteran of the department, and is survived by his wife and two children, according to sheriff's officials.

"Last night our department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy," Bianco wrote on his Facebook Page. "Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him."

Cohen was assigned to the department's K-9 Unit at the time of his death, although his career stretches back to 1996.

As a deputy, Cohen worked assignments at the Banning, Lake Elsinore and Southwest stations and the Ben Clark Training Center. He was promoted to corporal in 2003, and to sergeant in 2010.

There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements.