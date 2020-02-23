Riverside Holding Vigil to Honor Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be honored during a candlelight vigil in Downtown Riverside Monday evening.

Fans will be gathering at 5:24 p.m. at the historic courthouse, 4050 Main St.

Attendees will then walk to Riverside City Hall for the vigil.

The event is being organized by the Riverside African-American Historical Society, which said Lakers attire is welcomed.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Jan. 26.