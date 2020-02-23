Kobe Bryant

Riverside Holding Vigil to Honor Kobe Bryant

The event is being organized by the Riverside African-American Historical Society, which said Lakers attire is welcomed.

By City News Service

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be honored during a candlelight vigil in Downtown Riverside Monday evening.

Fans will be gathering at 5:24 p.m. at the historic courthouse, 4050 Main St.

Attendees will then walk to Riverside City Hall for the vigil.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 1 hour ago

Mookie Betts Makes Dodgers’ Spring Training Debut

Frank Lloyd Wright 2 hours ago

UNESCO World Heritage Site Plaque Unveiled at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House

The event is being organized by the Riverside African-American Historical Society, which said Lakers attire is welcomed.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Jan. 26.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Kobe Bryant
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us