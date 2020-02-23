Riverside Holding Vigil to Honor Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be honored during a candlelight vigil in Downtown Riverside Monday evening.
Fans will be gathering at 5:24 p.m. at the historic courthouse, 4050 Main St.
Attendees will then walk to Riverside City Hall for the vigil.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The event is being organized by the Riverside African-American Historical Society, which said Lakers attire is welcomed.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Jan. 26.
Copyright CNS - City News Service