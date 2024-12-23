Riverside

Riverside warns of fake QR codes for parking

The fraudulent QR codes have been spotted near the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa.

By Karla Rendon

A parking meter in Pacific Beach.
NBC 7

The city of Riverside is warning the public of a scam alert involving fake QR codes for parking at the Festival of Lights.

In a social media post, the city said scammers are using the phony QR codes at ParkRiverside pay stations near the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. According to the city, patrons should pay for parking on the city’s official app or website.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The festival of lights draws hundreds of visitors yearly to the site, illuminating downtown’s Arts and Culture District. It’ll run through Dec. 31 and be closed Christmas Day.

For more information on parking in Riverside, click here. To learn more about the Festival of Lights, click here.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

RiversideRiverside County
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us