Riverside warns of fake QR codes for parking

The city of Riverside is warning the public of a scam alert involving fake QR codes for parking at the Festival of Lights.

In a social media post, the city said scammers are using the phony QR codes at ParkRiverside pay stations near the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. According to the city, patrons should pay for parking on the city’s official app or website.

The festival of lights draws hundreds of visitors yearly to the site, illuminating downtown’s Arts and Culture District. It’ll run through Dec. 31 and be closed Christmas Day.

