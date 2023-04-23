Watch: Road Rage Confrontation at SoCal In-N-Out Drive-Thru Caught on Camera

A wild road rage confrontation was caught on camera at an In-N-Out in the Santa Clarita area on Sunday near Magic Mountain.

People are seen running up to a vehicle and throwing some type of liquid from bottles onto a vehicle that was waiting in line at the drive-thru. Two people are then seen exiting the vehicle and throwing of bottles of liquid at the car in front of them.

It was not clear what type of liquid was thrown but a witness said he saw one of the bottles was labeled as bleach.

Several In-N-Out employees and witnesses intervened to break up the fight.

The sheriff's department said it received a call about the altercation at about 12:30 p.m. The people involved left by the time deputies arrived, according to the agency.

It is unclear what led to the confrontation.