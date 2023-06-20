Man chases driver at gas station while holding baby in apparent road rage altercation

A violent confrontation was caught on cellphone video at a gas station in Yucaipa on Father's Day after two drivers were caught in an apparent road rage incident.

Witnesses said it looked like the two drivers were playing a game of cat and mouse. A man was chasing another driver around the gas pumps while holding a baby in his car.

It was around 8 a.m. on Father's Day when Gisell Gomez started recording video of a gold car speeding through the Arco gas station on Oak Glen Road in Yucaipa. Seconds later the car clipped the rear end of a dark colored Jeep just before she stopped recording.

"He was shouting at the woman in the car saying, ‘Open the door! open the door,’ while yanking on the handle,” Gomez said.

She said the situation quickly escalated.

“He started punching her window and finally it shattered and she took off and what is super crazy to me is that when she took off he hopped into his car to chase her. Mind you, he had the baby in his arms so where did he put the baby?” Gomez said. “Because in the video, he's driving around really fast. I doubt he had time to put that baby in a car seat or anything.”

Gomez said as she was recording the video, her boyfriend was on the phone talking to a 911 operator. At first she thought the two drivers had left the area, but seconds later they came back.

“After I finished videotaping, they made a U-turn back through the gas pumps and he hit her again on the passenger side around the same area of where he hit her the first time,” Gomez said.

Gomez said the two drivers left the scene heading west on the 10 Freeway. Yucaipa police officers arrived a short time later.

Employees at the gas station told NBC4 that the entire incident was caught on their multi-camera system, and investigators have that video.

Gomez said she is still shocked by what she witnessed, especially because it involved a small child and it happened on a day when children should be celebrating their fathers.

"My adrenaline was out the roof. It was very crazy. I'm just worried about not only the woman but the baby,” Gomez said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been arrested.