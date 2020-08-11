Search for Robbery Suspects After High-Speed Pursuit Along Los Angeles Streets, Freeways

Several suspects in an SUV, reportedly wanted for an armed robbery, were chased by authorities Tuesday to the Westlake area of Los Angeles, where they got out of the vehicle and disappeared into a neighborhood.

The chase originated with Beverly Hills police, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV drove on the 10 Freeway at speeds reported to be in excess of 100 mph and exited in the area of Normandie Avenue about 10 a.m. The suspects got out and ran off a short time afterward.

A perimeter was established in the general area of Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, and the search for the suspects was continuing as of 10:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported.