Ron Herrera, LA County Federation of Labor Head, Resigns After Leaked Audio

The LA County Federation of Labor released an official statement Tuesday morning stating that Ron Herrera, the organization's head, resigned from his position Monday night after a leaked audio of LA city councilmembers making racist remarks was posted to social media.

Also in that statement, the organization called for the other council members involved to resign from the LA City Council.

Herrera's resignation -- first reported by the LA Times -- comes shortly after Nury Martinez, also heard making comments in the recording, stepped down as Los Angeles City Council President.

"Last night, Ron Herrera resigned from his position as President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor," the statement read in part. "The Executive Board of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor also calls on those elected officials who were present to follow President Herrera’s example by immediately resigning as well."

The politicians apologized Sunday for an attack on colleague Mike Bonin during the recorded conversation that included racist slurs by Martinez directed at Bonin's young son.

Herrera's Sunday apology was shared to the LA County Federation of Labor Twitter account.

"The calls for accountability are loud, clear and deserved," Herrera said in part. "I recognize that the community and our affiliates deserved an apology earlier, and I am sorry this has not been the case."

Calls persisted for Martinez and two other council members who were also recorded in the conversation to resign their seats.

Martinez issued a statement Monday announcing her decision to surrender the council presidency, but did not resign her seat, so she will remain on the council.

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments,” Martinez said. “I'm so sorry. I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike (Bonin), (Bonin's husband) Sean (Arian), and your son. As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed. I know this is the result of my own actions. I'm sorry to your entire family for putting you through this.

“As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognize my comments undercut that goal. Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority. I have already reached out to many of my Black colleagues and other Black leaders to express my regret in order for us to heal.

The head of the California Labor Federation, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, confirmed Herrera's resignation to The Times on Monday. A source told the paper that the county federation would made a formal statement on Tuesday.

"Racism in any form has no place in the House of Labor," the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor statement reads. "It is unconscionable that those elected to fight for our communities of color would engage in repulsive and vile anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ, anti-Asian and anti-Oaxacan remarks that pit our working communities against each other. These sentiments will not be tolerated by our organization or those who we represent."

The organization's statement then confirms Herrera's resignation and calls for Councilman Kevin De León, Nury Martinez and Councilman Gil Cedillo to resign from their City Council seats.

"Equality and justice for all no matter your race or the color of your skin are the core of the labor movement and the work of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. As we move forward, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, on behalf of our over 300 affiliates and over 800,000 workers, remains united in the fight to dismantle racism through our solidarity and our commitment to protecting the rights of working people."

Martinez came under fire following Sunday's release of the recorded October 2021 conversation in which she made racist remarks aimed at Bonin's 2-year-old son.

Martinez and de León both made racially charged remarks during the conversation that also included Cedillo and Herrera. The group was discussing the politically sensitive process of redrawing council district boundaries.

The recorded conversation was leaked, appearing on Reddit before being removed from the site.

It is not clear if anyone else was present during the recorded meeting, or who recorded the conversation. NBC4 has also not yet determined whether the audio was edited or altered.

The meeting apparently occurred at a Federation of Labor office, and the federation is investigating its source.