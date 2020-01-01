Rose Parade Street Closures Will Continue Until After Cleanup

As thousands of spectators gather to get a glimpse of the more than three dozen floral-covered floats making their way down Colorado Boulevard during the 131st Rose Parade, authorities are reminding motorists to expect traffic delays and the closure of nearby streets and freeway onramps.

Colorado Boulevard will remain closed until after the parade and the ensuing cleanup.

Onramps to the 710 Freeway and the 210 Freeway, among others will also be closed. Real-time freeway information is available at Caltrans Quickmap.

Caltrans says motorists who are not attending the parade are advised to avoid the area or use alternate routes.

