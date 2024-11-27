Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Rosemead parents charged after death of their 1-year-old child

Medical examiners said the baby girl sustained multiple unspecified injuries.

By City News Service

LA County Sheriff's patol car
NBCLA

The parents of a 1-year-old girl were charged Tuesday with murder and assault in the death of their daughter, whom authorities said was discovered unresponsive and with multiple injuries at a residence in Rosemead.

Jonathan Salazar, 21, and Leslie Garcia, 20, are set to be arraigned Dec. 18 in a Pomona courtroom on one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death, according to court records.

Garcia is also facing one count each of assault on a child becoming comatose/paralysis and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the criminal complaint.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded Nov. 9 to the 2600 block of Strathmore Avenue in connection with reports regarding an infant who was unconscious and not breathing.

Life-saving measures were immediately administered to the 1-year-old girl at the scene before she was taken to a hospital. Sheriff's officials said medical personnel informed deputies that the baby girl sustained multiple unspecified injuries, prompting the LASD Special Victims Bureau and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services to conduct an investigation.

One sibling of the girl was placed into protective custody, officials said.

The child's mother was arrested Nov. 12 and has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital three days later.

Salazar was arrested last Friday and has remained in jail since then, jail records show.

