How to stay safe when driving near a wildfire 

As the Franklin Fire continues to burn in the Malibu area near the Pacific Coast Highway, it is important to stay safe on the road.

When driving near or around a wildfire, it is important to stay focused and drive smart, NBC4’s Holly Hannula explains.

Remain calm and don’t panic about your surroundings as this can become overwhelming.

In the case of heavy smoke, you may want to use your horn to alert other drivers that you are nearby.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Make sure your windows are clean and keep them shut, as well as your air vents.

Keep your headlights and mirrors clean as well to ensure a clear view of the road.

It is also a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car with essentials like water, non-perishable food, blankets, a car charger and a whistle .