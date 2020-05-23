San Bernardino County Approved to Move Into Accelerated Phase 2, Open Dine-In Restaurants and Malls

San Bernardino County gained state approval to move into accelerated Phase 2 and open dine-in restaurants, stores and malls after flattening its COVID-19 curve, county officials announced in a statement Saturday.

“San Bernardino County businesses and residents worked very hard and made tremendous sacrifices to make this moment possible,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman in a statement. “Your efforts to keep our community safe and healthy have paid off. We can now proceed significantly further toward resuming our normal lives.”

The county submitted a revised request to move into the next phase on May 22, based on criteria that was announced a few days earlier. A day later, the state approved the county's request.

As part of the accelerated Stage 2 phase of the state recovery plan, destination retail stores, including shopping malls and swap meets and dine-in restaurants can now reopen in San Bernardino County. Businesses that plan to reopen are required to follow state guidance detailed at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/.

“This virus is still very present throughout our county, state and nation, so we must remain vigilant by physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and washing our hands often. But our goal of minimizing illness and building the capacity to protect the vulnerable, serve the sick, and track the virus in our communities has been achieved,” Hagman said.

The release said that gyms, hair and nail salons, barber shops, movie theaters, sports and entertainment venues, libraries, bars and wineries, hotels and motels and public swimming facilities would remain closed and were part of stages 3 and 4.

Drive-in and virtual worship services and faith-based counseling services are authorized to proceed, and the governor said additional guidance for religious services will be announced on Monday, May 25.