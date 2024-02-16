San Bernardino County warns of scam threatening driver's license suspension

Authorities in San Bernardino County are cautioning residents about fraudulent telephone calls aimed at collecting debts or property tax payments under pretenses.

Officials issued a joint warning urging residents to be wary of callers claiming to represent county agencies and threatening to suspend their driver's licenses if payment isn't made promptly.

The callers are reportedly using spoofed telephone lines to make it appear as though they're calling from legitimate county numbers.

San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller, Ensen Mason and Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Chris Wilhite emphasized that their offices do not initiate unsolicited phone calls demanding payments or personal information.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"County residents need to stay vigilant when providing personal and financial information over the phone or by email," said Mason. "Anyone receiving a phone call or email requesting payment with pressure or a threat of any kind should immediately contact our office and report the incident."

Wilhite echoed the sentiment, stating, "The Assessor-Recorder-Clerk’s office will never call a resident to collect a debt or initiate a call to request personal information over the phone."

Residents are urged to be cautious when sharing personal information and to report any suspicious calls or emails to the appropriate authorities.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a scam is asked to contact San Bernardino County Adult Protective Services or their local police department.