A man wanted in the murder of Briseida Guillen, a San Bernardino woman, was being sought by police after officers responding to a domestic violence call found the woman brutally stabbed.
San Bernardino police officers responded to the home in the 1500 block of N. Sepulveda Ave. on Oct. 9.
Guillen had been stabbed on her upper body, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear if she died at the home or the hospital.
Jovanny Romo Arellanes was identified by witnesses, and led to officers searching for him as the lead suspect. Investigators began hunting for him the San Bernardino area.
There is a $1 million warrant for Arellanes' arrest.
Anyone with information on where Arellanes might be is asked to contact Detective Hernandez at 909-384-5620 or Sergeant Campos at 909-384-5613.
A GoFundMe set up for the victim's family had already exceeded its $10,000 goal.
"A victim of domestic violence Briseida Guillen a beautiful sister, daughter, aunt and friend was tragically taken from us unexpectedly," the GoFundMe reads.