Pilot Killed When Single-Engine Plane Crashes Into Big Rig in San Pedro

A pilot was killed Friday when a single-engine plane crashed into a big rig in San Pedro.

Another person was injured following the midday crash in the 2500 block of Navy Way in the Terminal Island area. That person was hospitalized in serious condition.

The small plane apparently crashed into the semi-trailer tractor in the port area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened.

More details were not immediately available.