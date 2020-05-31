Santa Ana, Huntington Beach Impose Curfews After Violence, Looting

Mayor Miguel Pulido announced a citywide curfew in Santa Ana on Sunday after a night of violence and looting amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

The curfew goes into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, the city of Huntington Beach enacted a curfew for specific locations in the city starting at 8 p.m., with the area from Yorktown to the Pacific Ocean and Beach Boulevard to Goldenwest all under curfew.

The curfew in Huntington Beach was established after around 500 people were protesting in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the protest turned violent, the Huntington Beach Police Department said.

Meanwhile, about 250 to 300 people in Santa Ana protested overnight, with some throwing fireworks at police officers, authorities said.

The first of two protests involving 150 to 200 people began at 8 p.m. at McFadden Avenue and Bristol Street, said Santa Ana Police Corporal Anthony Bertagna.

Protesters threw fireworks at officers, looted two to three stores and set "a couple of small fires," Bertagna said.

Santa Ana officers, aided by Orange County sheriff's deputies and officers from departments around the county, were able to divide the crowd into smaller, more manageable groups, he said.

A second group of about 100 people went to Santa Ana Police Headquarters but were met by officers and turned away.

"Several arrests" were made, Bertagna said.

A sheriff's deputy was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, Bertagna said.

Officials said some community members were helping with the cleanup effort Sunday morning.

"After a night of civil unrest and senseless property damage, it is our very own Santa Ana community that has come out early this morning to help with the clean up efforts, along with @CityofSantaAna crews #SantaAnaSTRONG,'' the police tweeted at 11:26 a.m.