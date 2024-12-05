Crime and Courts

Santa Ana police search for suspects behind massage parlor assault, robbery

The suspects stole $1,500 and assaulted an employee, police said.

By Benjamin Gamson

Santa Ana police are searching for two suspects, one pictured above, and a 2012 BMW 3 Series.
Santa Ana police searched for suspects behind an assault and robbery at a massage parlor.

Officials Thursday released the pictures of one of the suspected robbers and a car used in the crime.

Investigators looked for two suspects, both males presumed to be in their mid-20s, as well as a 2012 BMW 3 Series. 

The robbery occurred after one of the suspects walked into the parlor and asked for a massage. 

Then he tried to break into a locked office. When he couldn’t get into the officer, he instead repeatedly punched a woman with his phone and stole $1,500 from her, police said.   

While the assault was ongoing, the second suspect entered the parlor to aid the first suspect. 

Those who have information about the suspects or the vehicle are being asked to contact Detective A. Gomez at 714-245-8351 or AGomez5@santa-ana.org

