Santa Monica Brewery Offers Specialty Beer to Benefit Coronavirus Fight

Beer-loving Angelenos who are homebound due to the coronavirus will be able to directly support patients, their families and health care workers by enjoying an India Pale Ale at home, thanks to Santa Monica Brew Works.

The independent craft production brewery announced the debut of "Unsung Heroes," a hazy IPA crafted to honor health care workers on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus. Brewery owners said $5 from each sale of 32 oz. "crowler" cans will go to support UCLA Health's COVID-19 Coronavirus Greatest Needs In Patient Care and Healthcare Provider Protection Fund.

"We felt we had to do something to recognize and help the brave and tireless health care workers who serve our community," Scott Francis, the brewery's founder, president and CEO, said in a statement. "I'd hate to think where we'd all be without them."

UCLA Health's COVID-19 fund supports patient and family care, provides personal protective equipment to front-line health care workers, enables immediate response to specific needs resulting from COVID-19 and advances testing and treatment, among other virus-fighting actions, according to the health care provider.

The fund was selected as the beneficiary of the specialty brew's sales by the women of Santa Monica Brew Works, after having partnered with UCLA Health for the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day on International Women's Day. The women of the brewery also had a leading role in crafting the "Unsung Heroes" brew, a New England-style India Pale Ale. The beer features a seasonal Pink Boots Hop Blend supplied by Yakima Chief Hops, which gives a portion of proceeds to benefit educational scholarships for women in the brewing industry, according to the brewery.

To-go sales of the limited 10-barrell specialty brew are set to run Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the brewery's tasting room, 1920 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, through May 31 or until supplies last.

