Boomtown Brewery Throws an Instagram Bash

What to Know Saturday, April 18 at 8 o'clock

DJ Aubrey Henderson will spin on Instagram Live

Curbside beer pick-up is available at the Arts District destination on April 17 and 18; check hours

Our local breweries are just big-time award-winners or mainstays for major foams: They're high-spirited gathering spots for those who dig suds and socializing.

The stay-at-home effort has curbed that, temporarily, but some of our best brewmakers are finding ways to connect with foam fans, both at the curb and virtually, too.

Boomtown Brewery is one of those still-in-the-swing-of-things spots. The Arts District destination for local eats, good music, and special events has kept its curb open for beer pick-up, and to help move the vittles made by a number of local favorites, too, from Corazon LA to Highland Hickory to Tripp Burgers.

Now the brewery is hosting a bash, on Instagram Live, all to bring the smile-bringing vibe of the spacious location to people at home.

The Stir Crazy Instagram Live Happy Hour will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 8 in the evening. DJ Aubrey Henderson will be in the house to spin some solid tunes, music "that will make you feel like you're drinking back at the taproom!"

And if you want to purchase some of the brewery's own Stir Crazy Hazy IPA to serve at your living room-based party?

They'll have curbside pick-up hours on both Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18.

Find out what beers are available for pick-up, hours, and more on the Instagram Live get-together now.