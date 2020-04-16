Stay at Home

Boomtown Brewery Throws an Instagram Bash

The Arts District brewhouse is open for curbside pick-up; now it is hosting an online Stir Crazy Instagram Live Happy Hour.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Boomtown Brewery

What to Know

  • Saturday, April 18 at 8 o'clock
  • DJ Aubrey Henderson will spin on Instagram Live
  • Curbside beer pick-up is available at the Arts District destination on April 17 and 18; check hours

Our local breweries are just big-time award-winners or mainstays for major foams: They're high-spirited gathering spots for those who dig suds and socializing.

The stay-at-home effort has curbed that, temporarily, but some of our best brewmakers are finding ways to connect with foam fans, both at the curb and virtually, too.

Boomtown Brewery is one of those still-in-the-swing-of-things spots. The Arts District destination for local eats, good music, and special events has kept its curb open for beer pick-up, and to help move the vittles made by a number of local favorites, too, from Corazon LA to Highland Hickory to Tripp Burgers.

Nature 19 hours ago

Moon Over International Dark Sky Week From Home

Nature 3 hours ago

Share a Snap of Your Earth Day Flower Crown

Now the brewery is hosting a bash, on Instagram Live, all to bring the smile-bringing vibe of the spacious location to people at home.

The Stir Crazy Instagram Live Happy Hour will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 8 in the evening. DJ Aubrey Henderson will be in the house to spin some solid tunes, music "that will make you feel like you're drinking back at the taproom!"

And if you want to purchase some of the brewery's own Stir Crazy Hazy IPA to serve at your living room-based party?

They'll have curbside pick-up hours on both Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18.

Find out what beers are available for pick-up, hours, and more on the Instagram Live get-together now.

This article tagged under:

Stay at Home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us