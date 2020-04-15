Moon Over International Dark Sky Week From Home

THE SKY? We don't even need to prepare you for what we're about to say next, or give you a sneak peek or preview, because you know exactly where we are about to go: It is something above us all, all hours of the day, meaning we can enjoy its ever-changing beauty whenever we please. That might me thunderheads in the daytime, or stunning sunshine, or the poetic perfection of the moon, the planets, and all of the stars, by night. If you're firmly in the sky's camp, then you know how uplifting it is to see a spread of stars, and even the marvelous Milky Way, after our own nearby star bids us goodnight. And helping us to further appreciate what a deep and dark spread of night-a-tude looks like is...

INTERNATIONAL DARK SKY WEEK: The "weeklong celebration of the night" will shimmer from April 19-26, with plenty of science-strong sessions on the schedule. Ponder "what is our place in the Universe?" during a presentation on the first day, or join a Q&A devoted to "The Role of Art in Conservation" on day #2. Other topics swirling through the information-cool week will include lost constellation, NASA satellites, how the night sky impacts the development of our kids, and cosmic stories. If you've been revisiting your affection for astronomy in recent weeks, or you've always made stargazing a nightly practice, be sure to check in with all that's happening during the think-big, look-long spectacular. The stars? They're shining above during our #SaferatHome nights; spend a moment or two looking up.