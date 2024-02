The Santa Monica Pier was shut down temporarily Tuesday due to police activity.

The Santa Monica Police Department said it was investigating a bomb threat. No other details were available about the incident.

“Please remain vigilant and adhere to any instructions provided by authorities,” the police department said in a statement.

The Santa Monica Pier is closed due to police activity. Please stay away from the area. Additional information will be posted when available. Thank you for your cooperation. #SMAlert pic.twitter.com/5RPvKrWfy1 — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) February 6, 2024