Santa Monica Won’t Charge Curfew Violators, Protesters Who Failed To Disperse

The City Attorney's Office will continue to consider criminal charges in cases involving violence, looting or vandalism, interim City Attorney George Cardona said.

The Santa Monica City Attorney's Office announced Monday it will not prosecute people who were arrested for curfew violations and failure to disperse during protests against police brutality.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and Los Angeles City Attorney's Office announced earlier Monday they would not be charging people arrested for curfew violations and failure to disperse during protests against police brutality.

